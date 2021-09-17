‘Successful’ claim not quite accurate
Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, who deployed British troops to Afghanistan 20 years ago, rebuked President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan thus: The withdrawal was “in obedience to an imbecilic political slogan about ending ‘the forever wars.’”
Blair outlined achievements in Afghanistan: First, a generation of Afghans has grown up without the terror of Taliban rule.
Second, the Taliban would again cooperate with other Muslim terrorists against the Western world, including America.
Third, the Afghan economy was three times larger than 20 years ago.
Fourth, 200,000 Afghans went to college this year, including 50,000 women. Women would now have to “stay home.”
Biden has provided the world with incontrovertible proof that the American president’s words are worth less than a greenback. Vice President Kamala Harris’ recent trip to Southeast Asia is a travesty. All other world leaders know it except Biden, Harris and their Democrat comrades.
Why? Biden commanded his generals to abandon ship while Americans and their Afghan allies were still struggling to leave what he considered to be a sinking vessel.
Biden celebrated a Pyrrhic “successful withdrawal.”
Another world leader who truly celebrates the American withdrawal is Chinese President Xi Jinping. He now has ready access to all manner of technological secrets of American military software and hardware, courtesy of the Taliban. Biden has abandoned, intact, everything to China.
“Next time we meet,” Xi could say, “I’d give Joe a Cuomo hug.”
Blair is perspicacious. Biden’s withdrawal is nothing less than “imbecilic.”
LAWSON LAU
Mahomet