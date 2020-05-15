Our Dear Leader has ordered meat-packing workers back into “essential” plants under threat of losing their jobs, while members of Congress balk at returning to work in business suits while spaced 6 feet apart and wearing masks in a sanitized government building.
I have a suggestion for these future profiles in courage, consistent with the wisdom behind the executive order that they do not see reason to dispute: avoid the dangers of meeting in treacherous congressional halls, and hold “essential” legislative meetings in the safety and comfort of the meat-packing plants, standing shoulder to shoulder in solidarity with the workers whose health and lives our thoughtful president clearly deems “essential,” but not quite as valuable to the nation as the industry whose well-being this commander-in-chief has ordered them to protect.
We salute you, Mr. Wartime President! You lead from the front, as you always have.
MICHAEL SCHULER
Champaign