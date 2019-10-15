I must reply to Samuel Chen’s Oct. 2 letter saying that he only voted for Ramona Sullivan for judge in 2018 because there were no other Democratic candidates.
He gives Sullivan no credit for giving him the first opportunity since 2000 to elect a Democrat for judge.
Sullivan is the only candidate now running who then had the courage and conviction to challenge a sitting judge, in all six of the circuit’s counties, with the odds against her.
The strength of her campaign opened the door for Democrats, who in 2020 won’t have to face a sitting Republican judge and are favored to win.
Sullivan earned my vote because of her courage, integrity and experience. She’s a great lawyer and will be an excellent judge.
JOHN ROSKA
Urbana