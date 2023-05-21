Sun is here, so are ticks
Now that the weather has warmed up, it is a good time to remember that May is Lyme Awareness Month.
Lyme is spread by the bite of a tick, which can be a small as the period at the end of a sentence. Recent estimates suggest there will be over 475,000 new cases in the U.S. this year.
It is called the “Great imitator” because it can be confused with arthritis, MS, Parkinson’s, chronic fatigue, fibromyalgia, even Alzheimer’s.
Symptoms include joint and muscle pain, headaches, irregular heartbeats, low-grade fever and brain fog.
Ticks are found throughput the year, but are most active May through October. Migrating birds may bring them into our yards. Wear tick repellent along with the proper clothing to cover your legs, arms and head. Learn how to properly remove ticks if you find one.
More information can be found at ilads.org or lymedisease.org.
GLEN MYERS
Atwood