Supplement was unreadable
My morning read on Aug. 31 prompted memories of my 4-H efforts and experiences. I was so pleased that the News-Gazette had provided an entire section on the topic. Still, I should have expected something underwhelming when I saw the cow caricature and the nonsensical red barn background with the “Best in Show” salute. With eager interest, I turned the page.
Only then did the saying “Once you can fake sincerity, you can fake anything” come crashing into my conscience. The paper and their sponsoring participants were able to offend in a whole new way. The print was so small it falsified any semblance of congratulations and recognition, substituting both with a visual jab.
Even when the newspaper traditionally describes itself in every issue via “small print,” it is still legible! But this was a diminutive swipe like I’ve never seen before. Sure public recognition is a fleeting feeling, but this type of hurtful hypocrisy endures.
Someone has to understand that such a printing would be painfully perceived. Whoever was responsible for this minuscule messaging owes those affected an apology.
Sadly, the only decipherable piece on the two-page fiasco was an advertisement for handling refuse. How ironic, insightful and insulting.
GREG CONNOR
Champaign