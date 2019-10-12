The Illinois Fire Safety Alliance (IFSA) has announced the dates for next year’s camp called “I Am Me!” Next year’s burn camp will represent the 30th anniversary of Illinois’ camp for young burn survivors, ages 8 to 16, who have experienced a burn requiring outpatient treatment or hospitalization.
Camp “I Am Me” provides a special and unforgettable one-week experience for children and teenagers who have experienced injuries from burns. Through the generosity of donors, supporters, sponsors and volunteers, the IFSA continues to offer this unique, weeklong experience at no cost to campers.
Everything is covered, including lodging, meals, activities and transportation to and from the camp, which is held at the YMCA Camp Duncan in Ingleside.
Camp “I Am Me” will take place from June 14-20, with the Fire Apparatus Parade, Appreciation Day and Fun Fair taking place on June 17.
No other lFSA program has received greater attention from the fire service, medical community, general public and the media than Camp “I Am Me.”
The camp provides the setting for child burn survivors to share their common experiences while being able to play and not feel self-conscious about their scars. The benefits to the campers — physical, psychological and emotional — have been enough to inspire a long list of eager volunteers and contributors.
Camp “I Am Me” was the first camp (for burn survivors) to become accredited in the U.S. through the American Camp Association (ACA).
In order to maintain this recognition, the IFSA continues to meet industry-accepted and government-recognized standards to ensure the proper care and safety of all campers.
For more information about the camp, go to the IFSA website at IFSA.org/programs/camp.
JOHN M. CARSON
Paxton