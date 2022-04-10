Support critical in return to normal
For some time now, we’ve all eagerly anticipated finally returning to normal and putting COVID-19 in the past. Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s decision to lift the state’s mask requirement in most indoor settings on Feb. 28 was a key event that signified the possibility of returning to a pre-pandemic world.
However, as I’ve observed in school and other public areas, many have been hesitant to stop wearing masks. So why is it that people are not ripping off their masks in celebration and throwing them in the streets?
First off, it would be remiss to assume after two years of having to remain masked, maintain a 6-foot distance from others and live in fear of contracting the virus, the public’s worries would immediately vanish after the mandate was lifted. Furthermore, a common perception is that while cases may be low and vaccination rates relatively high, COVID-19 still exists, and therefore, contracting the virus certainly remains a possibility.
A friend of mine said it perfectly: “I’d like to continue wearing a mask in a public setting so that if by any chance I am positive for COVID, I know that I took every precaution within my abilities.”
The fact remains: The general public has yet to recover from the effects of the pandemic, and it’ll take far more time than expected to re-adjust to this new way of living. Be that as it may, I hope the members of our community continue supporting each other, so that in time, we may emerge even stronger than before.
Miriam Vaid
Champaign