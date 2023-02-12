Support for Israel waning
Recent violence in Israeli-occupied Palestine continues significant long-term changes in the U.S. relationship with Israel, between most Jewish-Americans and Israel, and mainstream media coverage of Israel’s ongoing violence in the Palestinian territories.
These changes are fundamentally rooted in the geopolitics of U.S. control of the oil-rich region, as well as in the larger context of U.S. bipartisan imperial ambitions vis a vis both Russia and China, now being played out in Ukraine and the South China Sea. For complicated reasons, Israel is not completely on board, although not for any principled reasons, and not that it substantively matters.
In this context, the “only democracy in the Middle East” is now allied with autocratic Egypt and the Gulf states against Iran. However, the persistence of again-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Israeli politics has for decades been a thorn in the side of those War Democrats who are slightly less belligerent in their strategic approach to our Lukewarm War against Iran.
Meanwhile, Netanyahu attains power on the basis of his appeal to the most expansionist, violent, bigoted and theocratic forces in Israeli society, now given ministerial status. In the U.S., this continues the precedents set by Netanyahu’s hatred of (War Democrat) President Barack Obama, President Donald Trump’s destruction of the Iran nuclear deal and the emergent primacy of Evangelical Christian support for the Jewish state.
Jewish-Americans identifying as liberal Zionists are obviously uncomfortable. They have largely scrubbed mention of Israel from their institutional websites. These developments do nothing for beleaguered Palestinians, but they plausibly lower the political possibilities of U.S. and liberal Zionist support for the sort of mass destruction that Israel inflicted in 2008, 2012 and 2014.
DAVID GREEN
Champaign