Community Media Group Inc., located in downstate Illinois, owns The News-Gazette and over 40 other media outlets in six states. CMG’s business is to make money from advertising; reporting and analyzing local, national and world news is secondary and likely influenced by CMG’s politics.
Why else would a March 12 editorial about high gasoline prices conclude with this tendentious sentence: “The administration needs to stop bowing in the direction of Squad-ordained political zealots and start worrying about average Americans”?
The nakedly Republican talking points were clear: Biden is bad and the “Squad” (Democratic U.S. Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Jamaal Bowman of New York and Cori Bush of Missouri) is dictating energy policy, leading the administration to ignore “average Americans” in pursuit of “green energy.”
Preposterous! The reason gas prices are soaring is the same reason CMG bought The News-Gazette: greed, or good old (neoliberal) capitalism, if you prefer. Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., has debunked all the GOP arguments regarding gas prices, so why the editorial?
America is the world’s leading producer of oil, yielding staggering profits to an investor/producer class by extracting valuable product that we as citizens partly own. For example, Norway’s oil is owned by the state, which shares the profits (nearly all from export) with its people, while most of the country’s energy comes from air and water, i.e., green sources. Norway also slaughters whales; their social contract still needs work.
Bottom line — if you want lower gas prices (and truth), support the Squad’s policies and local news analysis, like mine.
ERIC VIMR
Savoy