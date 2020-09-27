Support preserves tax increase
We have the best of all worlds in our community. One of our greatest resources is the Champaign County Forest Preserve District. For $29 per year for the owner of a $100,000 home, we have access to 4,000 acres of beautifully maintained escapes, including Homer Lake, Lake of the Woods, Sangamon River and River Bend, and the Kickapoo Rail Trail.
In the forest preserves, we can enjoy biking, hiking, boating and fishing, providing us that most-needed connection to nature.
The district has been an excellent steward of public funds. It has been recognized with back-to-back Excellence in Auditing awards by the Government Finance Officers Association.
After not having an increase in funding since 1948, the forest preserve district is asking for a modest increase of $5.33 a year for the owner of a $100,000 home. The district’s past history shows it wouldn’t be asking if the increase wasn’t necessary.
Please vote yes to protect this precious local resource.
JAMES A. BARHAM
Champaign