Surprise result saved promotion
I saw the “Holy Cow! History” article on the election of Harry S. Truman in 1948.
At the time, the appointed position of postmaster was tagged to the party holding the presidency. My aunt was in line for the postmaster position at a small post office in Vermilion County. The day before the election, her father stopped in to see her, and since the likelihood of Truman being elected was virtually none, her mood was subdued.
Her brother-in-law called her the next night to let her know that Truman had indeed been elected. I was told she was smiling all the next day.
As a young single mother in a small town (probably limited job opportunities), she was hired to work at the post office as a clerk. The postmaster needed the help and did not have funds in his official budget to pay her, so he used his personal funds to do so for a certain time.
SARA HISER
St. Joseph