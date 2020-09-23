Swing states key to election
I used to work as a journalist in a city where a large chemical company was the major employer.
We reported the news, good and bad, including chemical leaks, evacuations and controversies over long-term health effects of chemicals introduced into the community’s air and water.
The company routinely denied or downplayed the seriousness of the situations, and attacked the press for trying to “panic” the public.
I never saw any public panic. If there was any, I expect it was limited to the company executive suite and boardroom.
The same kind of panic in the White House is probably behind President Donald Trump’s frantic excuses for why he misled us over the coronavirus pandemic.
Trump’s base might be fooled. Most Americans won’t be.
Unfortunately, “most” doesn’t translate into defeat for Trump unless turnout for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris is strong enough to overcome Trump’s baked-in advantage in the Electoral College.
Turnout in swing states is the key. Please do whatever you can.
JOHN PALEN
Urbana