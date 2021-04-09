Symbol is
equal to ‘genocide’
At this point, it’s been well over 10 years since the NCAA, bastion of leftist cancel culture, ruled that college sports could no longer use Native American Indian mascots and imagery.
This was in response to decadeslong campaigns and in response to the American Psychological Association’s findings that they were harmful to Indigenous youth.
Fifteen years later, I still see people walking down the street wearing this racist symbol. You cannot display the symbol and not participate in the ongoing genocide of the Indigenous people of this land.
Get over it already. So if you walk down the street wearing this gear, I will denounce you and your racist behavior in front of your friends. Don’t be racist. Find another sweatshirt.
The student body has voted more than once to have a new mascot. It is inexcusable institutional cowardice that the university has failed to meet this demand and embrace a new era. New mascot now!
BEN JOSELYN
Urbana