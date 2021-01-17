Sympathies for dog owner, director
Sincere sympathy, thoughts and prayers to the owners of the dog accidentally euthanized by animal control.
Also, the same sympathy, thoughts and prayers for Stephanie Joos, director of animal control.
Having known Stephanie for 20 years, I can only imagine how devastated she must be about this unfortunate accident.
Stephanie is an avid animal lover, providing the best care for many lost, injured, abused and/or neglected dogs, working diligently to obtain the best possible outcome for them.
She is kind to a fault, works long hours, totally dedicated to her position and deserves our support during this difficult time.
Champaign County is fortunate to have her at the helm of animal control, and we need to let her know how much we appreciate the difficult job she’d done for so long.
BONNIE STANTON
Urbana