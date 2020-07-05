‘Systemic racism’ charge is false
Since the horrific death of George Floyd, accusations of “systemic racism” are everywhere.
It has overnight become the new politically correct catchphrase for some of our pandering and weak-kneed politicians, CEOs and institutional leaders.
They unwittingly embolden radical voices that by forcefully charging “systemic racism” mean that American systems of justice and governance, and even of society itself, are irredeemably racist.
Thus to these radicals, “systemic racism” justifies system destruction. Their first demand: “defund the police.”
The toxic charge of systemic racism willfully ignores the great progress made in race relations since my teen years in 1960s Chicago.
Back then, prejudice was prevalent. Personally, I saw White students at my high school physically throw Black students out of nearby school stores. I saw White students throwing bricks across 87th street at Black people. Black people were excluded from much of mainstream American life. All terribly wrong.
However, being fundamentally fair and moral, and being reminded of America’s great founding principles, the peaceful and persuasive appeals of Martin Luther King Jr. resonated with White Americans. Hearts and minds began to change. Doors began to open.
In truth, despite the fatalistically negative view of America portrayed by radicals, race relations are enormously better than in the 1960s.
Today, it is evident that Black people are valued participants in virtually every aspect of American life.
In reality, our systems have been facilitating redemption rather than proving irredeemable.
All fair-minded Americans should reject the false, divisive and destructive charge of “systemic racism” made against our great nation.
DENNIS KIMME
Mahomet