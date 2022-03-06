Take action against Putin
Listen up, America.
Are we going to just sit back and watch Russian President Vladimir Putin kill women and children? Or are we going to do what happened when Hitler killed the Jews, which was nothing?
We can do something. I urge readers to contact their members of Congress and tell them to help Ukraine. Let’s reopen our energy sources, get our military involved and go after Putin.
Voters put Biden in office. Make him take action now.
Once Putin gets Ukraine, he will cut off its energy supplies.
America built itself up. We let our politicians destroy us. Let’s take back our own country and help other attacked countries.
We can admit immigrants, so why can’t we help others instead of watching them be massacred? Soon, it will be America being attacked.
Open up the Keystone Pipeline. Stop buying from Russia. We need to be energy independent. Send more military aid. Humanitarian aid isn’t going to help dead people.
Putin’s own people think that he is mentally unbalanced. Using words like “neo-Nazi,” he has hidden himself from his own people.
The Russians bombed an orphanage and a kindergarten building. Who deliberately kills children?
Biden’s sanctions will take two months to take effect. I don’t think that former President Donald Trump would react without real action and help. I urge voters to use their voices and vote for the right people in the future.
CONNIE SHEPHERD
Paxton