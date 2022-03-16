Take action on dyslexia
I write regarding Scott Reeder’s March 9 column addressing dyslexia.
In 2014, Dr. Sally Shaywitz, co-founder of the Yale Center for Dyslexia and Creativity, in testimony before Congress, said: “In dyslexia, remarkably in America, in the year 2014, we have not a knowledge gap but an action gap. We have the knowledge, but it is not being put into policy and practice and far too many children and adults, too, are suffering needlessly. There is an epidemic of reading failure that we have the scientific evidence to treat effectively, and we are not acknowledging or implementing it.”
Illinois has on four occasions entertained and passed legislation mandating that the 20 percent of students with dyslexia be identified early and taught in the way they learn, which is similar to the “old-fashioned” phonics-based reading approach.
Effective curricula are readily available for use by teachers and tutors. However, in each case, the legislation was not funded and action did not follow.
As a board member of The Reading Group, a Champaign-based nonprofit specializing in dyslexia, I am all too aware of the need. The organization celebrates 50 years in this community in 2022, and in some cases is teaching the grandchildren of its first students, since dyslexia is hereditary.
With 20 percent of exceptionally bright students being directed into “learning disabled” programs, we do indeed have a crisis. It makes one wonder why.
JEAN HINTON
Champaign