Take advantage of the vaccine
It’s a beautiful day in middle May. The year is 1951. Billy’s mom’s flowers are in full bloom. The spring air is cool and crisp. Billy’s dad is working in the garden, tending tomatoes and cucumbers.
The smell of fresh coffee and fried sausage and eggs still lingers inside. Billy has finished his chores. The day is his. All this spring day belongs to him.
The kids all gathered at the lot and picked teams. It was the championship game of the empty lot.
Billy was not there. Billy would not play first base, as he always played before. Billy was missing. Billy was not at school on Monday. Billy was home sick. Billy went to the doctor and then the hospital. Billy had polio.
Billy’s mom and dad were terrified. They knew Polio could cripple and/or kill their young boy. Billy was not the first. Billy was another victim of seemingly random polio attacks that struck down children of the neighborhood.
As a parent of two grown children, I never had that fear or fate. I did not fear polio. Our parents and grandparents, and the March of Dimes, stomped out polio through vaccines and education.
We now have more COVID-19 vaccine than arms to put it in. First and Third World countries are begging for the vaccine. We throw them out. Expired and dated.
I fervently hope that my fellows will turn off the media and read a history book.
TOM NICHOLS
St. Joseph