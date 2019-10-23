How often do we complain that “I only want my fair share”?
Most of us don’t even comprehend that we get more than our fair share in this world. If you have food on your table, safe water to drink, a roof over your head and aren’t naked, you definitely have a fair share of the world’s resources.
The United States makes up only 5 percent of the world’s population, but we use five times our share of the world’s resources and create half of the global solid waste.
Meat and chicken — Americans yearly eat an average 222 pounds per person. Our share is 52 pounds a year. Our share of gasoline is 1 / 8 gallon of gas per day. You might go 5 miles on that.
The world can’t support our standard of living for everyone. We need to use less and reuse what we have, repair don’t replace.
Our consumption of energy and resources has fueled the climate crisis, but the climate knows no boundaries. The poorest countries, most of which contribute the least to the climate crisis, are suffering the most from it. They are paying the cost of the over-consumption of richer countries like ours.
We need to think beyond our own personal needs and consider the whole world. We need to quickly develop the mindset of making consumption decisions based on “is this good for our planet” rather than “I want it.”
ELLEN WOLCOTT
Charleston