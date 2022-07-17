Taking stand against tyranny
Tyranny cannot draw breath without complicity. Complicity is its enabler.
Complicity seeds itself in the fertile ground of discontent. It affixes itself to a genetic predisposition toward self-interest that we all possess but do not always master ethically.
Complicity is a manifestation of a regressive character whose principles are failing the test of time. Eviscerated by a thousand compromises, it festers in a hollowed core wrapped in a resentful veneer of victimhood. It is character with a moral compass collapsing under the weight of its own inefficacy.
The embrace of tyranny is a desperate attempt to forestall diminishing cultural validity. The ends justify indefensible means as moral authority and power wane. Rationalizations of a “greater goal” and “a higher calling” propel complicity’s submission to tyranny. Frequently borne with offhanded dismissals of innocuous lies, complicity nurtures tyranny with praise for abhorrent behavior once disavowed. It defends hateful speech and scapegoating with growing aggression until the only option is to obey indefensible orders.
Tyranny musters illegitimate power for survival. And, in survival, everything is subject to compromise. Complicity pledges subservience to tyranny because unflinching injustice is a small price to pay to forestall history’s harsh judgment.
But complicity exists on a continuum from proactive to passive, a mechanism with both an engine and a brake. The first is always racing toward a point of no return. The determinant, however, is passive complicity. Sometimes it finds the conscience to be the brake. This time, her name is Cassidy Hutchinson.
GEORGE AMAYA
Urbana