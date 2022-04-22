Tall tales about Trump
“He who hates dissembles with his lips and harbors deceit in his heart; when he speaks graciously, believe him not, for there are seven abominations in his heart; though his hatred be covered with guile, his wickedness will be exposed in the assembly. ... A lying tongue hates its victims, and a flattering mouth works ruin.” — Proverbs 26:24-26; 28
I cannot abide liars. How many more years will corporate media maliciously malign Donald Trump with their lies?
Thanks to special counsel John Durham’s investigation, truth is dribbling out about the true “insurrection.” Evidence of deceitful Hillary Clinton and her contrived “Steele dossier,” Debbie Wasserman-Schultz and Democratic National Convention funding, treasonous criminals in former President Barack Obama’s FBI and detestable Marxist “media” spewing lies for many years should be exposed and trumpeted from rooftops throughout America.
I believe the protest of Jan. 6, 2021, was infiltrated with activist FBI and antifa “instigators” to create chaos, manipulate public perception and disparage the former president and especially his supporters.
American citizens’ representatives have an obligation to challenge elections perceived counterfeit or illegitimate. Past elections have been contested by members of both political parties. Information is now dribbling out about the “Big Steal” (November 2020 election) in “battleground states” with between 220,000 to 368,000 “excess votes” (more than legal voters) due to massive, unrequested ”mail-out” ballots stuffed into unsupervised “drop boxes.”
DAVID MARTIN
Urbana