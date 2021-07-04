Tampons OK in boys’ room
In a recent column, Scott Reeder dismisses House Bill 156, which requires Illinois public schools to distribute menstrual products in all boys’ and girls’ restrooms in grades 4 through 12, as “another great spending decision by our legislators.”
Reeder claims that money would be better spent on access to scholarships for kids in failing schools.
In fact, menstruation does affect student education. Menstruating kids in poverty often stay home because they can’t afford pads — even in the U.S. Scarcity of such products can lead to infections and stained clothing.
Urbana Rotary’s Red Shoe Fund has been providing for local students in need. Organizations like mooncatcher.org provide kits and sewing instructions for reusable pads to make sure menstruation is not a barrier to school attendance.
I highly recommend this as a service project, for male organizations as well. Removing the mystique goes a long way toward addressing the clogged toilets Reeder mentions. Watch the Oscar-winning “Period. End of Sentence,” which shows how Indian cultural taboos are breaking down.
I asked a few local millennial men about their attitudes. They were actually puzzled after reading the opinion piece. One could definitely see a time when a boy might take a sanitary product home to a sister, or help out a transgender student. Younger generations have learned a lot about diversity and empathy.
Making kids go to the nurse’s office for pads makes menstruation seem like a health disorder. And faculty restrooms? What student would want to go there for a tampon!
BARBARA JONES
Urbana