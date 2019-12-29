Advertising is a necessary evil in our culture. It’s plastered on buses, pasted on the floors of big-box stores and sold on the front pages of our newspapers.
Finally, it has gone too far.
After enjoying a meal from my favorite local Chinese restaurant, I was looking forward to the simple message in my fortune cookie. It’s a very simple pleasure.
To my disappointment, when I cracked open the cookie, I found an ad staring back at me.
Needless to say, it left a bad taste in my mouth.
JOHN DIXON
Champaign