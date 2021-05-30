Letter to the Editor | Tate worthy of lavish praise May 30, 2021 52 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tate worthyof lavish praiseAll hail Loren Tate, sportswriter supreme — from another old timer who aspired to be a sportswriter but didn’t have what it takes.RICHARDWENTWORTHChampaign Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos NG Features Tom's Mailbag Pick the brain of veteran News-Gazette columnist Tom Kacich. Latest News 'One Illinois' theme of post-COVID-19 state fairs in August Illinois secretary of state warns against email, text scams Illinois House votes to ban police lies to young suspects From the sports editor's desk | Leitch unveils new novel, 'How Lucky' 'Hooked on a Feeling' singer B.J. Thomas dies at 78 Catching up with Colin: Tuscola junior high holds 'best of the best' track and field meet Athletes of the Week: Hallee Thomas and Caleb Gollings Saturday's prep highlights Best of B.O.B., May 30, 2021 Texas GOP's new voting restrictions on verge of approval Iowa flap raises fears of politicized local election offices As pandemic wanes, Florida's DeSantis seizes national stage Most Popular Articles ArticlesNEW: Prosecutor: Deadly force justified in fatal police shootingGood Morning, Illini Nation: The Curbelo responseGood Morning, Illini Nation: Storr's recruitment blowing upRichey | Illini at a crossroadsOfficers show support for Oberheim family at high school graduationReport: Cockburn staying in NBA draftMan injured in west Champaign shooting on Sunday nightTom's #Mailbag, May 28, 2021Good Morning, Illini Nation: Made the top 11 at leastFundraiser for slain Champaign officer's family passes $100,000 Twitter News