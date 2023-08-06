Tate’s column was incorrect
Loren Tate’s recent column about the kingfisher mascot is filled with misinformation and erroneous logic.
According to Tate, “the Chief was altogether different, linked in history to this state’s former inhabitants and presenting them in an inspiring way.” But, of course, the clothes, headdress and dance that was presented at Illini sporting events are stereotyped features drawn from the Sioux Nation. The Illinois Confederation were a completely different nation and culture.
Tate also hangs onto the trope that the Chief was a symbol, not a mascot. That’s a distinction without a difference. The dictionary definition of mascot is “a person, animal or object used as a symbol and believed to bring good luck.” Symbol or mascot: Chief Illiniwek was one.
Tate claims the Chief “was once seen as the most uplifting and beloved symbol in all of NCAA athletics,” but presents no evidence of that. There are a lot of Illinois supporters, but there’s no evidence that they all support the Chief, or that the Chief was ever any more “uplifting and beloved” than mascots from many other schools.
Finally, Tate says that the supporters of the kingfisher are “are well-intentioned short-termers,” but Tate has this exactly backwards. God-willing, Tate will continue to thrive for years, but the current students will be university supporters for many decades. They are the long-termers.
A new mascot — kingfisher or not — is in the best interest of the University of Illinois. Let’s hope that the UI can take steps to move ahead.
STEVE SCHER
Urbana