Tax amendment poses threat
On the ballot in November, readers will vote to either adopt or reject a proposed progressive-income-tax amendment to the Illinois Constitution.
As a certified public accountant, I suggest readers reject the amendment.
This proposed amendment eliminates the current flat-tax mandate in the Illinois Constitution that requires a state income tax on individuals to be calculated at one rate.
In other words, all individuals are taxed at one rate, no matter what their income level would be.
By passing this amendment to the Illinois Constitution, legislators would be able to raise taxpayers’ income tax rate(s) to the rate that they feel appropriate. Elected representatives could raise rates on any income group of taxpayers, including middle- and high-income earners, at rates without a ceiling.
The information sent to all Illinois taxpayers by the secretary of state says that about 97 percent of taxpayers will pay the same or less. It is duly noted that this statistic is not part of the amendment. It is a statistic propagated by the pro-amendment group and is misleading.
Additionally, the secretary of state’s information refers only to taxpayers making $250,000 or more a year. This is not true and is not part of the proposed amendment.
The effect of this proposed amendment on small businesses and their employees is real and could be consequential to everyone, if passed.
Vote no on this proposed amendment to the Illinois Constitution.
CARL WOODWARD
Bloomington