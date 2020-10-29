Tax cheat gov wants tax hike
Those readers who, personally, approve of higher taxes should write state government a check. Do not vote in favor of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s proposed progressive tax amendment to the Illinois Constitution and allow the legislature unlimited power to raise taxes.
If passed, tax imposition would constitutionally be open to any desires by the legislature.
The ballot explanation notes the amendment does not itself change tax rates. It gives the state the ability to impose higher tax rates on those with higher income levels and lower tax rates on those with middle or lower income levels.
That’s scary. There are no tax rates delineated.
Anyone remember the toilets Pritzker removed from one of his mansions in a scheme to defraud Cook County of property taxes? His scheme to defraud was exposed during the 2018 campaign. After he was caught, he paid the money back, but there was no penalty.
He’s only worth about $3.2 billion. We’re supposed to trust this guy?
He contributed more than $50 million of his personal money to finance the campaign supporting the “un-fair” tax. Conflict? Trust this guy?
Many proponents are threatening to raise income taxes if the amendment fails, including Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton. Trying to gin up support for the amendment, she said Pritzker and lawmakers could raise the flat tax by “at least 20 percent.”
There are absolutely no guarantees in this proposed amendment of who will pay what. Rates can be changed without any taxpayer participation — it’s unethical smoke and mirrors.
Vote no to preserve what little power Illinois residents retain.
CHERYL DOROS
Grayslake