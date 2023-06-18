Tax dollars for NASCAR races?
The Illinois Department of Economic Affairs just spent $700,000 for the naming rights to a recent NASCAR race in the Metro East area.
The race did great last year without our hard-earned tax dollars, and I’m sure several private concerns were muscled out of the way by the state so it could name the race.
The point is that the economic development would have been there without the expenditure of tax dollars. The director of IDEA pointed out that the race date coincided with the nearby international horseradish festival.
I am sure that was not a big ticket for the race fans, and even so, it was there without chucking up all those tax dollars when our state is in such dire financial straits, having a unfunded public pension liability approaching $200 billion.
Is there any adult in Springfield or Chicago to supervise what is going on? The race name says it all: “Visit Illinois 300.”
To use a witty phrase from our president, “Give me a break.”
MARK PETTY
Arcola