Tax explanation deeply flawed
A sample ballot was printed in The News-Gazette recently and is available on the county clerk’s website.
Regarding the proposed progressive income-tax amendment, the actual text of the proposed language to be deleted or added is not on the sample ballot. Voters should be given the brief text itself to make informed decisions.
In addition, the “Explanation of Amendment” is misleading.
The measure would delete this language: “A tax on or measured by income shall be on a non-graduated rate. At any one time there may be no more than one such tax imposed by the State for State purposes on individuals and one such tax so imposed on corporations.”
It would add, “The General Assembly shall provide by law for the rate or rates of any tax on or measured by income imposed by the State.”
The Explanation of Amendment only describes a scenario whereby the provision “... gives the State the ability to impose higher tax rates on those with higher income levels and lower tax rates on those with middle or lower income levels.”
That is one scenario that would be available to the General Assembly if the amendment is enacted, but the measure enables any future General Assembly to impose any conceivable income-tax rate structure on any or all of the taxpayers of Illinois.
RICHARD VOGEN
Mahomet