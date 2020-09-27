Tax plan has
real negatives
Do readers remember when Illinois had a tax rate of 3 percent from 1990 to 2010?
It was raised to 5 percent from 2011 to 2014 in an effort to cut the state’s deficit and reduce interest costs on payments that were more than 90 days late. But in spite of the extra income — $25.7 billion, according to the Illinois Policy Institute — the deficit never went away.
Instead, the Legislature had “pension holidays,” where they neglected to deposit money in the state’s public-pension funds.
The interest costs continued to grow, as did the pension shortages.
Our problem is with legislators who can’t control their spending. I don’t have any confidence in trusting them with changes to our tax laws. They could decide to tax seniors’ Social Security benefits. They could apply the same higher tax rates to middle-income earners that they promise to limit solely to upper-income earners.
If a progressive income tax becomes part of the Illinois Constitution, it could open a Pandora’s box that will haunt us for years to come. I hope all voters think long and hard about voting to change the state constitution.
CONSTANCE AMY
Indianola