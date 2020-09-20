Tax plan has serious flaws
Beware of the “fair tax” on the November ballot.
I, too, was interested in a progressive tax, until I read more into the consequences of passing it. I am a retiree and this referendum will not only give lawmakers the ability to change the multiple tax rates whenever they choose, but it will also give them the ability to more easily tax Social Security and retirement income in Illinois.
Many states already tax retirement income and Social Security. But it is the one thing Illinois has going for it right now. It is the only thing keeping some retirees from fleeing Illinois for good.
Our property taxes are high, our vehicles license fees are high, our local sales taxes on purchases are high. Now they want to tax people’s retirement by trying to “sell you” on something that would give them the ability to do so much more authority with taxes.
In Illinois, we are all paying for the mistakes of our elected officials who rob Peter to pay Paul. The Illinois Lottery was supposed to help pay for our financial shortfalls. Look how that turned out.
Vote no in November on the progressive tax and ask your state legislators to put a term-limit proposal on the ballot instead. It’s time they started working for the people and not themselves.
SUSAN JONES
Mahomet