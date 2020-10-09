Progressive tax is about fairness
The recent revelations about Donald Trump’s decades of
tax avoidance are a timely reminder of how easy the tax code makes it for the wealthy to avoid paying their fair share.
Right now, the top
1 percent of Illinois earners pay about
7 percent of their income in taxes. The bottom 80 percent, meanwhile, pay about 13 percent — almost double. Does that seem fair to you?
Fortunately, Illinoisans can take one small step toward fixing that problem by voting “yes” on the Fair Tax Amendment in November. The Fair Tax eases the burden on Illinois’ working families by raising taxes on incomes above $250,000. That’s less than 3 percent of the population.
For the other 97 percent, taxes will go down or stay the same. Since the new tax rates were set by Senate Bill 687, passed in May 2019, you can already see exactly how much your family will pay with the Fair Tax calculator online.
The Fair Tax Amendment doesn’t give the legislature any new powers — they can already raise our taxes. We all know that decades of underfunding have put Illinois in a financial hole.
Right now, the Legislature can only increase revenue by raising taxes on everyone. With the Fair Tax Amendment, though, they can limit tax increases to those who can most afford it: wealthy Illinoisans who prosper because of the tax dollars that educate their workers and maintain the infrastructure that make their businesses possible.
That’s why only eight states still have a flat income tax. It’s only fair.
RENEE TRILLING
Champaign