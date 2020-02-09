In November, our ballot will include a referendum as to whether the Illinois Constitution should be amended to allow for a graduated rate income tax, based on the ability to pay, to replace the flat tax mandate currently in place.
How would a graduated income tax work? Why the interest in changing from a flat tax to a graduated income tax? What impact would this form of income taxation have on property tax rates? On funding for social services and education?
For answers to these and other questions, come to a talk being given at the Champaign Public Library, Robeson Rooms A & B, at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5: “What the Income Tax Debate in Illinois is All About.”
The speaker is Richard Kaplan, law professor at the University of Illinois. He is an internationally recognized expert on U.S. taxation and tax policy, has testified before the U.S. Congress and written course books on income taxation. There will be an opportunity for people to ask questions.
This lecture is sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Champaign County. All are welcome.
KAREN FRESCO
Urbana