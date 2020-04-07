In the last 40 to 50 years, politicians have been elected and re-elected to office over and over again.
Holding office is a moneymaker for them, and that is why in the next decade, this state’s financial collapse will begin.
It is not enough to say that the fault is bad money policies. It is the fault of the politicians who didn’t care. They cannot solve the homeless, poverty and all the other problems that continue to exist.
The progressive income tax plan that will be on the November 2020 ballot is not going to cut it. It will increase, ultimately, everyone’s personal income tax.
King George III of England always increased the taxes because he felt that would solve the problem.
But, remember, “the road to hell is paved with good intentions.”
This progressive income tax plan reminds me of something I step in, and I have to scrape it off the bottom of my shoe because of the smell.
I do not need the state to tell me how to vote or what to do. God gave everyone a free mind. And he expects everyone to use it and vote no, because if they vote yes, they will be strapped for life and broke.THOMAS SPRINGER
Champaign