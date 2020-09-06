Tax proposal is great idea
Our current tax system is broken. It’s time for a fair tax system for Illinois, and that’s what the Fair Tax Amendment, which will be on the November ballot, is about.
Voters will have the choice to approve changing from a system that uses the same rate to tax all income (a flat tax) to a graduated tax system in which only the top 3 percent of earners in the state will pay more. The 97 percent of Illinois taxpayers making $250,000 or less a year will get a tax cut or pay no more than they currently do.
With the current flat tax, working people pay twice as much as the highest earners as a share of their income. Income inequality between lower- and middle-class earners and the wealthiest in the United States has grown sharply since 1979, and the gap in Illinois is no exception. The regressive tax policy that currently exists cannot respond to the significant growth in income inequality. Because of this, core public services have been underfunded or cut.
Pre-COVID-19, it was estimated that an additional $3 billion would be raised annually if the Fair Tax is enacted. Illinois needs these dollars to address its structural deficit and help restore the cuts that have been made in higher education, human services, health care and public safety. Asking millionaires and billionaires to pay a little more to increase state revenue is only fair. When you vote this November, vote “yes” for the Fair Tax Amendment.
THERESA
MICHELSON
Urbana