Taxes should be equitable
My job as the Cunningham Township assessor is straightforward — to determine the value of each parcel of property for our residents. While my employees deal with numbers, we know that behind each figure is a hard-working taxpayer.
That’s why my mission is not only to provide our community with a quality service, but to ensure we assess with two factors in mind, fairness and equity.
So, when we have a tax structure that disproportionately puts the burden on middle- and lower-income families throughout Illinois, it is clear that we must reassess.
Currently, the top 1 percent of Illinoisans pay about 7 percent of their income in state and local taxes, while middle- and lower-income families pay nearly double — 13 percent. Our outdated tax system creates further income inequality and leaves our most fundamental services underfunded, while allowing millionaires and billionaires to avoid paying their share.
On the ballot in this election, we have the chance to begin to right this wrong. We can pass the Fair Tax, asking only those making more than $250,000 a year to pay more, while keeping taxes the same or less for 98 percent of Champaign County residents.
Our job as constituents is to fight to change the status quo when it goes against what is fair and equitable. By voting yes for the Fair Tax this November, we can do just that.
WAYNE WILLIAMS
Urbana