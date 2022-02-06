Taxpayers foot Biden’s bill
I support President Joe Biden sending defense aid to Ukraine, but could somebody tell him to send help to bolster our own border with Mexico?
Instead of blocking illegal immigrants, the Biden administration is flying them to various destinations and dropping them under the cover of night. This is nothing less than “terraforming” political makeup to get Democrats more votes.
What is infuriating is talk of giving tens — maybe hundreds — of thousands of dollars to some of them. Who is going to support them until they can stand on their own feet? U.S. taxpayers will — the schools have to absorb their children, health care is probably free. What about COVID-19 shots?
All the costs politically and financially are directly attributed to Democratic policies.
But Americans pay for all the freebies while they struggle to pay for health insurance, support schools, pay taxes and just get by while Democrats leave our own borders undefended. I’ll take mean tweets, $1.80 gas and secured borders any day over the present administration.
JEFF WATERMAN
Champaign