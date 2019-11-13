News-Gazette columnist Jim Dey returned to his favorite subject once again: the so-called pension crisis in Illinois, documenting the money currently needed to fund the state’s five public pensions.
The most important part was his mention legislators and governors for the past 50 years have skipped paying into pension funds to “fund other parts of (their) budgets.”
In other words, the shortfalls we have are not a result of too much owed to the retirees (and future retirees) among our public employees. The shortfalls come from the benefits enjoyed by state residents over all those years.
If you’ve driven on a state highway, gone to a state park, been to a doctor who went to a public university or gone to public school, you’ve benefited from this.
Because everyone has benefited from the shortfalls in pension contributions, it is the obligation of everyone in the state to make up the shortfall. We have a spending crisis, but the pain to make up for it needs to fall on everyone. It is unjust to focus on what the pensions need.
The citizens of Illinois must fulfill their promise to the state employees who earned those pensions. We will all have to share in the cost of that. But that is the only equitable way out of our budget crisis.
STEVE SCHER
Urbana