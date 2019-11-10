Parents who choose to adopt children from another culture should also commit to introduce and help those children embrace their birth culture. Diversity is what our country is known and stood for. We embrace diversity in many aspects of life, neighborhoods, workplace, schools, place of worship and various communities, yet for those who hold dual-culture find themselves in isolation or conflicting.
I’ve personally seen parents with good intention of adopting children from places where the children would not have a chance to grow and thrive. They believe that if they only rescue those children from those environments and countries and never look back, it is the right thing to do — an act of protection.
They forget the culture aspect. Those children inadvertently assimilate to function only in adoptive culture and suppress or forget their birth culture. Once they become adults and are having their own families, naturally they want to know about their history, their roots and heritage; they end up having no information to share with their children.
Parents who are eager to open their hearts and homes for children from another culture not only have the commitment for care such as food, shelter and education, but they also need to commit to nurturing the dual-culture those children have as well. Otherwise, the children will face identity crises and regrets later in life. Dual-culture should be kept alive.
MINH AIMONE
Champaign