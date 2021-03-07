Teach kids
the right way
New U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland, made quite a name for herself just days after being sworn in. On Jan. 6, she addressed a women’s group rallying near the Capitol building, where she approvingly quoted Hitler for his comment, “Whoever has the youth has the future.”
Miller has a lot to learn about why it’s never appropriate to quote the architect of history’s worst genocide, but her statements to the Arthur Rotary Club, as quoted in this newspaper, about fear of culturally appropriate education shows she also is ignorant of the real threat to our schoolchildren. It’s not the new state education standards.
Today, right now, our children, even as young as 11 years old, are being targeted for indoctrination by violent, right-wing extremist hate groups through music videos and games. We know this because leaders like Andrew Anglin brag about it publicly. This is what parents and community members need to be concerned about, not whether schools should teach their children to be culturally aware of the world around them.
Raising children who never learn that people different from themselves are also good people is how Hitler came to power in the first place.
If you are concerned about the indoctrination of your children into violent extremist hate groups, I urge you to read “Confronting White Nationalism in Schools: A Toolkit,” co-authored by Nora Flanagan, an Illinois high school teacher. This toolkit is available free online through the Western States Center at westernstatescenter.org/schools.
DIANE ORE
Champaign