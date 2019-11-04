The League of Women Voters of Champaign County opposes the arming of teachers and other staff in our community schools.
The Illinois Association of School Boards (IASB) annual conference will consider a recommended resolution that would provide school boards the option to allow district employees to carry a concealed firearm with qualifications.
The passage of this resolution would lead to IASB support of and advocacy for state legislation to arm teachers and school staff across the state.
There is no evidence to show that arming personnel within a school increases school safety. These actions are contrary to conclusions in a 2015 New England Journal of Medicine evidence-based, peer-reviewed study that indicated that more guns do not make communities safer but rather contribute to the rise in gun-related suicides and homicides in our country.
We cannot risk introducing firearms into our schools; we should be working to keep guns out of our schools. Additionally, there are many areas of unanswered questions including standards for training, the impact on children and the need to fund social services for at-risk children.
Such concerns must be addressed prior to pursuing this resolution.
The LWVCC urges members of the community to contact their local school board and urge a “no” vote on Resolution #1 at the IASB Conference.
TRISHA CROWLEY
League of Women Voters Champaign County
Champaign
(217) 649-3500