Every year that I attend parent/teacher conferences, I come away heartened and impressed. My child’s teachers show genuine enthusiasm and great dedication to students. This is how I have felt twice a year for 17 years.
The amount of chaos (think construction) and difficulties teachers experience every day on so many fronts is plenty. Many spend countless hours in work outside of their work. Many sacrifice family/leisure time for extra-curriculars where pay is a pittance.
They do it because they love it. I am ever so grateful for teachers and administrators in Champaign-Urbana who change the world every day by their caring and energy and enthusiasm for the next generation and for learning.
Kudos to teachers. We are rich with their blessing us here in this town, even though they are not rich in pay. Teachers, thanks for your dedication.
MARILEE JOHNSON
Savoy