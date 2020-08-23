Teaching options could be good
I am a Christian. The Bible asserts that “all things” work together for “good” for those who love God. Romans 8:28. During a pandemic and social unrest, that “good” is hard to see.
But, I have a suggestion of a “good” that could come from present events. The quality of the education of our children may have a greater impact on our future than any other current issue.
School boards, administrators, teachers and parents are stymied. Boards and administrators seem afraid to hold school in person full time, even though in-person schooling clearly provides the best education.
Reasons vary. Teachers unions (as distinguished from individual teachers) are blocking solutions and seem interested in maximizing teacher pay while minimizing teacher work. The unions have no apparent concern for students.
Parents have learned that they cannot rely on the public school system to educate their children and are turning to alternatives. Rather than accepting the compromise reached by boards, administrators and teachers unions, some parents are joining with friends and neighbors, hiring a tutor/teacher, using public or private online curricula, and forming a “pod” for a group of children.
Other parents are planning other creative ways to educate their children. Parents are taking back primary responsibility for their children’s education. That is good.
If these times diminish the influence of the public school system, where money spent per student steadily increases while educational achievement declines, perhaps that is a “good,” too. Time will tell.
PERRY ALBIN
Newman