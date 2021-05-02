Team makeup work in progress
Will the Illini men’s basketball team be a makeover for next year?
I think it is a mixed bag based on a number of “ifs.” It won’t be much of a makeover if Kofi Cockburn returns and you have a starting five of Cockburn, Trent Frazier, Andre Curbelo, DaMonte Williams and Coleman Hawkins/Jacob Grandison. All of these players would be returnees and very recognizable Illini.
If Cockburn doesn’t return, there will be some change with transfer Omar Payne replacing him. If one wants more change from veteran Illini players to new arrivals, then add Alfonso Plummer to Trent, Curbelo, Payne and Williams or Hawkins.
The three new freshmen are unknown quantities but certainly look good on paper.The Illini have had freshmen starters in the past, i.e. Ayo Dosunmu, Frazier, Cockburn and Adam Miller.
Another Illini one should watch is Austin Hutcherson, who is a veteran and a good shooter.
Whether the Illini are a makeover next year, we have to wait and see.
With the number of returnees, we may see very little makeover, but on the other hand, Coach Brad Underwood has one more scholarship remaining at this point. Depending on whom he recruits, the Illini could have three transfers serving as starters. If you add one of the freshmen, you clearly have a makeover.
MIKE WOODS
Champaign