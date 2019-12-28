Letter to the Editor | Teams that can’t shoot can’t win Dec 28, 2019 58 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save It is time for all the Fighting Illinois fans to face the fact — this is the same lousy basketball team we had last year with the exception of having a great big man. The problem is they can’t shoot the ball. RAY MILLIGANChampaign Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NG Features Tom's Mailbag Pick the brain of veteran News-Gazette columnist Tom Kacich. Cold Cases Shedding light on unsolved crimes. Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week Latest News Eventually, band will get back together Who lives here? Dec. 28, 2019 Greetings from the Bay Area: Visiting Alcatraz Three-point shooting fuels Warriors Top of the Morning, Dec. 28, 2019 (w/video) Friday's highlights: Meidel scores 2,000th career point for Blue Devils Women's college basketball: Northwestern at Illinois 2 p.m. Saturday This day in history, Dec. 28, 2019 Most Popular Articles ArticlesUPDATE: Two have died in Champaign house fireChristmas Eve gunfire leads to Champaign man's arrestMaking way for CostcoGuest Commentary | Unit 4 must address achievement gapDavid NeukommFederal lawsuit served by email to former UI professorTom's #Mailbag, Dec. 27, 20192019 holiday basketball tournament scoreboardCommunity rallies for stricken family after fatal Champaign house fire38th News-Gazette All-State Volleyball: Meet the team Twitter News