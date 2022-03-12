TED talk is worth seeing
We live in a most unusual and dangerous time with the events unfolding in Eastern Europe. However, readers owe it to themselves and their families to view an episode of TED Talk presented by University of Colorado atmospheric science Fellow Brian Toon.
His 15-minute lecture is titled, “I’ve Studied Nuclear War for 35 Years — You Should Be Worried.” Viewers will come away with a much better understanding as to the seriousness of the possible war our world leaders are confronting.
JAN CARTER NICCUM
Savoy