Terrorist Trump must be removed
With his increasingly bold treasonous acts, most recently inciting a mob of his White-supremacist and militia supporters to riot and attack our nation’s Capitol building, President Donald Trump has proven himself to be a traitor and domestic terrorist.
He should be removed from office at once. Those federal elected officials who are unwilling to support Trump’s removal from office are complicit in these acts of treason and domestic terrorism.
Unfortunately, as of this writing, Champaign-Urbana’s own U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis has been silent in condemning Trump and the effort to remove him from office.
I guess that kind of cowardly response is what we should expect from the Illinois co-chair of the 2020 Trump campaign.
TOD
SATTERTHWAITE
Urbana