Virus tests are not a magic bullet
The recent question for Julie Pryde in The N-G is misleading in that the questioner assumes testing everyone, regardless of the method used, will allow a return to pre-coronavirus normal, with “shopping and kids in school.”
A negative coronavirus test is only valid for that point in time. That same person could test positive in a week, two weeks, etc., after the negative test.
All test results have questionable reliability. Testing, contact tracing, mask wearing and quarantine will not solve the contagion of COVID-19.
Please, do not misunderstand — wearing a mask is easy and provides some peace of mind, but it is not a magic bullet. Neither is testing people without exposure or symptoms.
MARY ANN
TIEDEMANN
Champaign