Texas Taliban now in charge
I am Catholic and firmly believe in the right of everyone to have or not to have religious beliefs.
The Texas law on abortion is clearly a Taliban-like law that “criminalizes” a religious belief: A six-week-old pre-fetus has the same rights as a post-birth human.
The law is a traditional corrupt political ploy to please “friends” and “the law to others.” These politicians clearly recognize that the law is unconstitutional, and that is why the law does not include responsibilities for the government to enforce. Instead, the law encourages and rewards anti-abortion vigilantes to harass and impoverish others.
If Texas Taliban-like laws are upheld, then why would others not implement similar laws banning guns, alcohol, smoking, not getting vaccinated, meat-eaters and myriad other issues you can imagine?
The U.S. just ended a 20-year war in Afghanistan. We do not need to continue senseless wars at home. We need to abandon corrupt and incompetent political and religious leaders.
Instead, we need to support those with the competence, commitment and vision to solve the major problems at home: climate crisis, income inequality, COVID-19 worldwide pandemic, equal health care for all, racial divide, suicides, addictions and more.
Let us commit to building true peace and welfare at home.
LUIS CUZA
Urbana