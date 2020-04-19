This letter was going to criticize Donald Trump and his administration for their delay in implementing COVID-19 containment measures. But, what’s done is done, or, in this case, wasn’t done.
It’s more important to think of first responders and health care professionals who are now suffering the effects of this delay; lack of equipment for their patients and insufficient protection for themselves. I can’t imagine the dread of knowing day after day, shift after shift, they’re so vulnerable to infection. But they persevere. Thank you so much! We all owe you a huge debt of gratitude, whether you’ve treated us or whether we’re blessed not to require your services.
Perhaps the pandemic is still an abstract notion in central Illinois; TV images and voices that don’t apply to us. But they may soon, and we owe it to our health care professionals to take every precaution. I’ll be ... darned ... if I pass it to my neighbors through my own negligence, especially those who would potentially care for me.
I saw two teenagers in a park while walking my dogs, talking face to face. I told them they were too close, to which one replied “Oh, I don’t have it,” oblivious to the fact he might indeed have “it,” and could be passing “it” to his buddy, his buddy’s buddies and their families that very moment. There’s the saying “Six feet apart or six feet under, your choice.”
Again, thank you for your dedication and courage.
TOM NAPIER
Champaign